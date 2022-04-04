WWE News: Cody Rhodes Receives Updated Bio On Official WWE Website, Renee Paquette Reacts To WrestleMania 38

– Cody Rhodes has officially received an updated bio on WWE’s official website (h/t Wrestling Inc.) after making his return to the company at WrestleMania 38. Here’s the bio, which no longer includes any mention of Stardust:

Son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, the highly proficient Cody Rhodes made his mark in WWE from 2007 to 2016 by capturing two Intercontinental Championships and six Tag Team Championships. Although he was some times “dashing,” Rhodes was far more than a pretty face.

Boasting a dangerous arsenal and a tremendous knowledge of the squared circle, Rhodes battled everyone from Randy Orton to The Miz to Rey Mysterio and so many more.

After departing from WWE to explore other opportunities, “The American Nightmare” returned at WrestleMania 38 as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent — handpicked by WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon.

Cody Rhodes is back and that’s undeniable.