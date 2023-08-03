– Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes was seen still wearing his wrist guard two weeks ago at the premiere of his new Peacock documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. The documentary is now streaming on Peacock. Cody is facing Brock Lesnar this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.

– Fightful Select also reports that WWE has a Be A Star Rally set for today and promotional events with C4 scheduled for tomorrow ahead of SummerSlam in Detroit.