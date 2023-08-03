wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Seen Still Wearing Wristguard at Documentary Premiere, Be A Star & C4 Events This Week
August 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes was seen still wearing his wrist guard two weeks ago at the premiere of his new Peacock documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. The documentary is now streaming on Peacock. Cody is facing Brock Lesnar this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.
– Fightful Select also reports that WWE has a Be A Star Rally set for today and promotional events with C4 scheduled for tomorrow ahead of SummerSlam in Detroit.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase On His Dream Opponent For A Lengthy Feud, Talks Working With Ric Flair
- Vince Russo Comments On Eric Bischoff’s Shots At Him In Dark Side of the Ring
- Kevin Owens Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Threaten Quitting Over Not Being On WrestleMania 35
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion