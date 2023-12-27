wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes on Wrestler of the Year Award, Pacers Meet Booker T & Sharmell, Grayson Waller Chats With The Collection
– As noted, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was the recipient of the Male Wrestler of the Year Award for ESPN’s 2023 wrestling awards. Cody commented on the accolade earlier today on social media. He wrote, “Thank you to @espn & @marcraimondi for the honor. Eyes on 2024. @WWE”
Thank you to @espn & @marcraimondi for the honor. Eyes on 2024.@WWE pic.twitter.com/gTjkAsDmFO
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2023
– The Indiana Pacers released a clip of Tyrese Haliburton meeting WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Queen Sharmell:
“Booker T, no way…And the Queen!”
Tyrese Haliburton met @WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Queen Sharmell before last night’s game. safe to say he was a little excited 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/Ik4q2yZOTG
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 27, 2023
– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller spoke to Booker T’s Hall of Fame cohost Brad Gilmore for The Collection:
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Mid-South Departure, His Progression At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Sets House Show Record With Madison Square Garden Event
- WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
- The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom