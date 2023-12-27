– As noted, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was the recipient of the Male Wrestler of the Year Award for ESPN’s 2023 wrestling awards. Cody commented on the accolade earlier today on social media. He wrote, “Thank you to @espn & @marcraimondi for the honor. Eyes on 2024. @WWE”

– The Indiana Pacers released a clip of Tyrese Haliburton meeting WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Queen Sharmell:

“Booker T, no way…And the Queen!” Tyrese Haliburton met @WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Queen Sharmell before last night’s game. safe to say he was a little excited 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/Ik4q2yZOTG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 27, 2023

– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller spoke to Booker T’s Hall of Fame cohost Brad Gilmore for The Collection: