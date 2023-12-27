wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes on Wrestler of the Year Award, Pacers Meet Booker T & Sharmell, Grayson Waller Chats With The Collection

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Team Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was the recipient of the Male Wrestler of the Year Award for ESPN’s 2023 wrestling awards. Cody commented on the accolade earlier today on social media. He wrote, “Thank you to @espn & @marcraimondi for the honor. Eyes on 2024. @WWE”

– The Indiana Pacers released a clip of Tyrese Haliburton meeting WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Queen Sharmell:

– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller spoke to Booker T’s Hall of Fame cohost Brad Gilmore for The Collection:

