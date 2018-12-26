Quantcast

 

WWE News: Cody Says He Wasn’t Squandered by WWE, Akira Tozawa Set For Fight Club Pro Event

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody ROH TV

– Cody has once again taken to Twitter to defend his WWE experience, denying allegations that he was “squandered” by the company. You can see his post below, in which the former WWE and ROh star said that he “just had difference aspirations” than what WWE had in mind for him. He also praised WWE as a place to learn how to make his way in the industry.

Cody has defended WWE over his booking in the company before, including in September when he said “I’d politely disagree. I was in a PPV main event by age 24. I was happy/challenged with the trajectory of my career there…even stardust. It stung but it was motivating to see guys pass my sparkly ass by, I saw what I was missing and went out and got it. Do the work.”

– Akira Tozawa is set to appear at Fight Club: Pro’s upcoming show in Japan. Tozawa will team with Meiko Satomura for the event against CCK:

Akira Tozawa, Cody, Fight Club Pro, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

