WWE News: Cody Says He Wasn’t Squandered by WWE, Akira Tozawa Set For Fight Club Pro Event

– Cody has once again taken to Twitter to defend his WWE experience, denying allegations that he was “squandered” by the company. You can see his post below, in which the former WWE and ROh star said that he “just had difference aspirations” than what WWE had in mind for him. He also praised WWE as a place to learn how to make his way in the industry.

Cody has defended WWE over his booking in the company before, including in September when he said “I’d politely disagree. I was in a PPV main event by age 24. I was happy/challenged with the trajectory of my career there…even stardust. It stung but it was motivating to see guys pass my sparkly ass by, I saw what I was missing and went out and got it. Do the work.”

They didn’t squander me at all. It was a great place to learn, travel, and grow-up across TV sets. Helped shape the business side of me forever. I just had different aspirations and saw a different path I wanted to take. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 26, 2018

– Akira Tozawa is set to appear at Fight Club: Pro’s upcoming show in Japan. Tozawa will team with Meiko Satomura for the event against CCK: