WWE News: Cody Says WWE Isn’t Keeping Him From Using His Last Name, Maryse Becomes a US Citizen

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody NJPW

– Cody posted to Twitter to clarify again that WWE is not preventing him from using the last name of Rhodes on the independent circuit. In response to a fan who slammed Vince McMahon over supposedly keeping Cody from using the name while Patrick Clark uses the name Velveteen Dream, Cody posted:

– Mayrse posted to Instagram noting that she is becoming an American citizen today. The WWE star and co-star of the upcoming Miz & Mrs. reality show on USA Network posted:

Becoming a US Citizen today!!!!

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on

