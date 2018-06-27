WWE News: Cody Says WWE Isn’t Keeping Him From Using His Last Name, Maryse Becomes a US Citizen

– Cody posted to Twitter to clarify again that WWE is not preventing him from using the last name of Rhodes on the independent circuit. In response to a fan who slammed Vince McMahon over supposedly keeping Cody from using the name while Patrick Clark uses the name Velveteen Dream, Cody posted:

A) Nobody is keeping me from using my last name. There’s no evil plot. B) he could call himself “blue eyed velveteen American dream soul jr” and I wouldn’t be offended. He’s very talented and not hurting anybody. Besides, we Rhodes always make a comeback. We endure. https://t.co/9mkapKT7cG — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 27, 2018

– Mayrse posted to Instagram noting that she is becoming an American citizen today. The WWE star and co-star of the upcoming Miz & Mrs. reality show on USA Network posted: