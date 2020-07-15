WWE News: Commemorative Event Chairs Available for Pre-Order, New Karrion Kross Shirt, More Superstar Uno on UUDD

– WWE Shop is now selling commemorative event chairs for the 2020 pay-per-view cards that are available to pre-order. Each chair costs $149.99. You can check out an image and ordering information for the event chairs below.

– WWE Shop has a new shirt available for NXT Superstar Karrion Kross that says “Time’s Up Tick Tock.”

– UpUpDownDown released a new gameplay video featuring Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro playing Uno. That video is available below.