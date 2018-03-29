 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Company Announces Guest For South African Tour, John Cena Set to Celebrate World Wish Day 2018

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn

– WWE announced that hip hop artist AKA would be a special guest at the upcoming live events in South Africa

– WWE is looking for volunteers for the WrestleMania AXXESS events…

– John Cena is ready to celebrate a perfect World Wish Day 2018 with Make-A-Wish…

article topics :

John Cena, WrestleMania Axxess, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading