WWE News: Company Comments on The Rock’s New Show, Cesaro on UpUpDownDown, Big Show Appearance
February 5, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted to Twitter commenting on the Rock’s new reality competition series for NBC. The company posted the following after Rock announced that he will host and produce the ten-episode series Titan Games for NBC:
Just when you thought @TheRock's calendar couldn't get more packed… he adds #SKYSCRAPER and @nbctitangames! https://t.co/TJuYlPeuqc
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2018
– Big Show is set to appear at the World of Wheels show in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM ET. You can find out more here.
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring Clash with Cesaro: