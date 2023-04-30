WWE News: Company Office Return Update, WWE Rivals Production Schedule

A recent Fightful Select report highlighted the following items from WWE:

– As previously reported, Nick Khan’s April 25th internal email implemented a full return to office duties. Sources for Fightful Select indicate that the vast majority of affected roles have already been back in the office for some time, however.

– In response to audience inquiries, recent WWE Rivals episodes were confirmed to have been filmed during August of last year, accounting for Renee Paquette’s appearance despite her current status of having moved to AEW some months ago.