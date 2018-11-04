wrestling / News
WWE News: Company Returning to UK in May, Becky Lynch Hypes Sunday Show, Rock Praises Rikishi
– WWE has announced they will return to the UK in May of next year for live events and TV. The company announced the following dates:
* May 8th: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
* May 9th: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
* May 12th: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England
* May 13th: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England
* May 13th: O2 Arena, London, England (Raw taping)
* May 14th: O2 Arena, London, England (Smackdown taping)
* May 15th: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England
* May 16th: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, England
* May 17th: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales
* May 18th: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England
– The WWE UK Twitter account shared the following video of Becky Lynch promoting Sunday’s show in Aberdeen:
Representing #SDLive on the #WWEUKTour, @BeckyLynchWWE looks to prove that not only is she the best… but that SHE is #THEMAN. See you tonight, #WWEAberdeen! pic.twitter.com/dtWpN79JMs
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2018
– The Rock took to Twitter to praise Rikishi after the latter posted a video of Vince McMahon joining the Kiss My Ass Club in 2001:
One of the most insane 🔥 crowd reactions in @wwe history when my uso @TheREALRIKISHI’s music hit. We built this storyline for over a year. What a satisfying, highly entertaining payoff for the audience. These were fun (and f*cking wild) times
🤣👏🏾👊🏾 👄 https://t.co/Mcc5kR3T8e
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 4, 2018