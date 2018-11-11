WWE News: Company Teases Streak Breaking at Survivor Series, Nia Jax on UpUpDownDown, Lio Rush’s Birthday

– WWE is teasing the probability of a streak coming to the end at Survivor Series next weekend. As you can see in the below Instagram post, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles have both been pinned just once in singles matches since WrestleMania. The two are set to face off in a champion vs. champion match at next Sunday’s PPV.

– Happy birthday to Lio Rush, who turns twenty-four years old today.

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with Nia Jax and Xavier Woods playing Final Fight 2: