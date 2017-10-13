WWE News: More Confirmation On NXT Takeover: War Games Format, Footlocker Releases Sin Cara Shoes

– PWInsider reports that the official seating map for NXT Takeover: Wargames on November 18 was released on Ticketmaster.com. It confirms what we previously reported, that the match will include two rings inside of a cage. This will be the first time in WWE history that this happened. The WWE version will have the company’s own spin on the concept, but it’s unknown what that will be. It will feature three teams, unlike the standard two from NWA and WCW.

– Foot Locker has released a pair of limited-edition Sin Cara sneakers, along with limited-edition Sin Cara shirts. They are only being sold in seven Foot Locker stores.