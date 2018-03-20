wrestling / News
WWE News: Connor’s Cure Congratulates Daniel Bryan, Darren Young Releases New Video Blog
– The Connor’s Cure Twitter account posted to Twitter congratulated Daniel Bryan on being cleared to return to the ring. You can see the post below:
Can’t help thinking that @WWEDanielBryan had a little help from a special friend up above. #YesYesYes @WWE @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/WWOtaalNPh
— ConnorsCure (@ConnorsCure) March 20, 2018
– Former WWE star Darren Young posted a new video blog to his YouTube account featuring his mother. You can see it below: