WWE News: Contest for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Peacock Adds Best of WrestleMania Compilation, Trish Stratus & Mickie James Rewatch WM Match on Playback

– A&E TV and WWE began a contest today to coincide with the upcoming debut of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures for the network. More details are available at the above link.

For the contest, fans can submit a 30-90 second video explaining the story behind their most cherished WWE item. Winners will receive a virtual tour of the WWE warehouse with archivist Ben Brown and a WWE Championship replica belt. Four secondary prize winners will receive a Triple H 25 Years Limited Edition Photo Collector’s Set.

The contest will run through May 2. Meanwhile, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures debuts on A&E on April 18.

– Peacock has added NXT TakeOver Prime Target: Adam Cole versus Kyle O’Reilly and The Best of WrestleMania in 2000s to the WWE content library. Here’s the lineup for the WrestleMania in the 2000s compilation (h/t PWInsider):

* Undertaker vs. Triple H – Wrestlemania X-7

* Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania 18

* The Rock vs. Steve Austin – Wrestlemania 19

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – Wrestlemania XX

* Randy Orton vs. The Undertaker – Wrestlemania 21

* Batista vs. The Undertaker – Wrestlemania 23

* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker – Wrestlemania 25

– In a new edition of WWE Playback, Trish Stratus and Mickie James rewatched their WrestleMania 22 title match, which you can see below: