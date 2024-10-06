wrestling / News
WWE News: Cora Jade Says She Will Be at NXT This Week, Superstars Play Space Marine 2, Top 10 Bad Blood Moments
– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade made her TV return last week, costing Giulia the match against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. She shared a message on her social media earlier today, looking back on injury with her torn ACL and meniscus that put her on the shelf for a number of months. She also revealed she will be at this week’s WWE NXT in Missouri.
Cora Jade wrote on her layoff from WWE TV, “A little over 8 months ago I tore my ACL, MCL, & both parts of my meniscus. Whether it’s 5 minutes after surgery or 8 months, it’s all I think about. None of you want it more than me. See you in St Louis #WWENXT.” You can view her comments and the video from when she was hospitalized for her surgery below:
A little over 8 months ago I tore my ACL, MCL, & both parts of my meniscus. Whether it’s 5 minutes after surgery or 8 months, it’s all I think about. None of you want it more than me. See you in St Louis #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IWbDgm16ts
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 6, 2024
– WWE Superstar Michin played Space Marine 2 with Shayna Baszler and former WWE talent Jessamyn Duke:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Bad Blood 2024 moments:
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Discusses Black Male Wrestler Representation Within WWE