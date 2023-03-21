wrestling / News

WWE News: Cora Jade Pays Tribute to Bayley on 10th Anniversary of Her WWE Debut, SmackDown Preview Hypes Cody Rhodes Match

March 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Bayley 2-7-23 Image Credit: WWE

– Cora Jade praised Bayley on the 10th anniversary on the former women’s champion’s WWE debut, which was yesterday. Cora Jade wrote, “One of the best to ever do it & one of the best people I’ve ever known.”

– WWE released a new preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown, hyping Cody Rhodes wrestling on SmackDown for the first time in six years. You can check out that promo clip below:

