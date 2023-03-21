wrestling / News
WWE News: Cora Jade Pays Tribute to Bayley on 10th Anniversary of Her WWE Debut, SmackDown Preview Hypes Cody Rhodes Match
– Cora Jade praised Bayley on the 10th anniversary on the former women’s champion’s WWE debut, which was yesterday. Cora Jade wrote, “One of the best to ever do it & one of the best people I’ve ever known.”
One of the best to ever do it & one of the best people I’ve ever known. 🦿❤️ https://t.co/xNTZwkIsVd
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) March 20, 2023
– WWE released a new preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown, hyping Cody Rhodes wrestling on SmackDown for the first time in six years. You can check out that promo clip below: