– Cora Jade praised Bayley on the 10th anniversary on the former women’s champion’s WWE debut, which was yesterday. Cora Jade wrote, “One of the best to ever do it & one of the best people I’ve ever known.”

One of the best to ever do it & one of the best people I’ve ever known. 🦿❤️ https://t.co/xNTZwkIsVd — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) March 20, 2023

– WWE released a new preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown, hyping Cody Rhodes wrestling on SmackDown for the first time in six years. You can check out that promo clip below: