wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey & Carmella Episode 3 Now Online, Booker T Turns 57, More Raw Video Highlights
March 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Episode 3 of the WWE reality show, Corey & Carmella, is now online:
– Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns 57 years old today. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to 6x World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, @BookerT5x! pic.twitter.com/5Z2J2z0kA2
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Shows Off Becky Lynch’s Welts Following Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip, Lynch & Belair Comment
- Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania