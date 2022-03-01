WWE News: Corey & Carmella Episode 3 Now Online, Booker T Turns 57, More Raw Video Highlights

– Episode 3 of the WWE reality show, Corey & Carmella, is now online:

– Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns 57 years old today. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

Happy birthday to 6x World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, @BookerT5x! pic.twitter.com/5Z2J2z0kA2 — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022

– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:























