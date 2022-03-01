wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey & Carmella Episode 3 Now Online, Booker T Turns 57, More Raw Video Highlights

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Corey & Carmella Image Credit: WWE

– Episode 3 of the WWE reality show, Corey & Carmella, is now online:

– Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T turns 57 years old today. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:












More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, Corey Graves, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading