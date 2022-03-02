wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey & Carmella Episode 4, Xavier Woods Set for Attack of the Show Tomorrow
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has released Episode 4 of Corey & Carmella:
– Xavier Woods will host the live stream for Attack of the Show on G4’S Twitch and YouTube tomorrow (March 3) at 7:00 pm ET (h/t PWInsider).
More Trending Stories
- Note On Details Of Divorce Settlement Between Hulk Hogan & His Ex-Wife
- Chris Jericho Discusses Possibility Of Future AEW vs. NJPW Supershow
- Jim Ross Recalls His Initial Issues Working With Jesse Ventura In WCW, Talks How His Attitude Towards Him Has Changed
- WWE Shows Off Becky Lynch’s Welts Following Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip, Lynch & Belair Comment