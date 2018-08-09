WWE News: Corey Graves & More Comment On Renee Young’s Raw Gig, Bella Twins Set For SummerSlam Meet & Greets

– Corey Graves, Stephanie McMahon, JBL and more have posted to social media reacting to Renee Young serving as a guest commentator on next week’s Raw. You can see the posts below.

WWE announced earlier today that Young will step in for Jonathan Coachman, who is missing the show due to another obligation.

I could not be more excited, or more proud of one of my best friends in the whole world. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE…Get ready! #RAW https://t.co/nVG3h2Cr3p — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 9, 2018

This is truly awesome @ReneeYoungWWE and you deserve it!!!! You’re awesome at what you do!!!! So proud of you🙌💜 pic.twitter.com/LRpZLvv5fz — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 9, 2018

Congrats to ⁦@ReneeYoungWWE⁩ on this wonderful achievement-commentary on @WWE Raw! Well deserved and I am so happy for you!!!! You deserve this and will do an outstanding job! Can’t wait to watch and listen. https://t.co/SQA4dC0aei — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 9, 2018

I applaud @WWE for the decision to have @ReneeYoungWWE sit in this coming Monday as a guest commentator on #RAW. The entire program has just been handed an instant upgrade. Bravo! A most worthy recipient of this extraordinary opportunity! https://t.co/ct3xOXt6IO — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 9, 2018

. @ReneeYoungWWE is ridiculously good at her job. Congrats! — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 9, 2018

– WWE announced that the Bella Twins will join AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Alexa Bliss for the SummerSlam Meet & Greets on August 17th Barclays Center’s 40/40 Club starting at 3:30 PM. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM EST.