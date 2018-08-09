Quantcast

 

WWE News: Corey Graves & More Comment On Renee Young’s Raw Gig, Bella Twins Set For SummerSlam Meet & Greets

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young WrestleMania 32

– Corey Graves, Stephanie McMahon, JBL and more have posted to social media reacting to Renee Young serving as a guest commentator on next week’s Raw. You can see the posts below.

WWE announced earlier today that Young will step in for Jonathan Coachman, who is missing the show due to another obligation.

– WWE announced that the Bella Twins will join AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Alexa Bliss for the SummerSlam Meet & Greets on August 17th Barclays Center’s 40/40 Club starting at 3:30 PM. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM EST.

