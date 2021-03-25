wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Interviews Cameron Grimes on After the Bell, Top 10 NXT Moments, Mansoor Tested on His Trivia Knowledge
– Today’s episode of WWE After the Bell With Corey Graves is now available. This week’s guest is NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes. Here’s a full description:
NXT’s most savvy investor, Cameron Grimes, joins the podcast to divulge how he got rich and his road from Cameron, North Carolina to WWE. Plus, Corey and Vic give a full recap of WWE Fastlane, discuss The Road to WrestleMania, and geek out over WCW Capital Combat 1990.
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s USA Network broadcast:
– Mansoor was tested on his WWE trivia knowledge for a new video with WWE AL AN:
