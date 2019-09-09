– Corey Graves is excited for tonight’s Raw in Madison Square Garden.

Growing up a fan, MSG was sacred ground, but to me it might as well have been located in outer space.

To this day, I have never so much as stepped foot inside of the arena.

This week, I get to call #RAW & #SDLive there.

Life is cool.

