WWE News: Corey Graves On MSG, OMG NXT Moments, More
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Corey Graves is excited for tonight’s Raw in Madison Square Garden.
Growing up a fan, MSG was sacred ground, but to me it might as well have been located in outer space.
To this day, I have never so much as stepped foot inside of the arena.
This week, I get to call #RAW & #SDLive there.
Life is cool.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 9, 2019
– New York native Tony Nese will be making his MSG debut tomorrow as well.
– Bleacher Creatures have signed a new deal with WWE to release new plush figures of Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Elias, Finn Balor ans Seth Rollins. You will be able to order them from our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com.
– Top OMG NXT moments.
