WWE News: Corey Graves’ T-Shirt Pulled, Adam Rose Comments on No Way Jose’s Conga Line
July 16, 2018
– Corey Graves’ “Shut Up Saxton” T-Shirt has been pulled from WWE Shop. Graves took to Twitter to comment on the development, as you can see below:
Sorry guys, no #ShutUpSaxton shirt.
Out of my hands. We tried.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 16, 2018
– The former Adam Rose posted to Instagram commenting on No Way Jose’s conga line, which has been compared to his Rosebuds: