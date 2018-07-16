WWE News: Corey Graves’ T-Shirt Pulled, Adam Rose Comments on No Way Jose’s Conga Line

– Corey Graves’ “Shut Up Saxton” T-Shirt has been pulled from WWE Shop. Graves took to Twitter to comment on the development, as you can see below:

Sorry guys, no #ShutUpSaxton shirt. Out of my hands. We tried. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 16, 2018

– The former Adam Rose posted to Instagram commenting on No Way Jose’s conga line, which has been compared to his Rosebuds: