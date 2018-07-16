Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves’ T-Shirt Pulled, Adam Rose Comments on No Way Jose’s Conga Line

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Corey Graves

– Corey Graves’ “Shut Up Saxton” T-Shirt has been pulled from WWE Shop. Graves took to Twitter to comment on the development, as you can see below:

– The former Adam Rose posted to Instagram commenting on No Way Jose’s conga line, which has been compared to his Rosebuds:

