WWE News: Corey Graves Slams Politician For Anti-LGBTQ Column, Batista Comments on WWE Network ‘Class of 2002’ Video

– Corey Graves took to Twitter to fire back at a California politician who wrote an anti-gay editoral declaring July to be “Straight Pride Month.” Graves was reacting to an article about Ted Hickman, the vice-mayor of Dixon, California who penned a piece published in the city’s local paper in which he took shots at June’s LGBTQ Pride Month theme and said:

“Now hundreds of millions of the rest of us can celebrate our month, peaking on July 4th, as healthy, heterosexual, fairly monogamous, keep our kinky stuff to ourselves, Americans… We do it with our parades in every state and county in this country with families celebrating together. We honor our country and our veterans who have made all of this possible (including for the tinker bells) and we can do it with actual real pride, not some put on show just to help our inferior complex “show we are different” type of crap. We ARE different from them…We work, have families, (and babies we make) enjoy and love the company (and marriage) of the opposite sex and don’t flaunt our differences dressing up like faries and prancing by the thousands in a parade in nearby San Francisco to be televised all over the world…”

In reply, Graves posted:

Yeah. Because we straight folks have it SO rough. What with the constant persecution & inability to marry who we love. This is gross. #love https://t.co/f1cw4TPvOk — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 1, 2018

– Batista also took to Twitter for a different reason, replying to a video that highlighted the 2002 OVW class (Batista, John Cena, Shelton Benjamin, and Randy Orton) and asking if there was any class better. The Animal kept his response short and sweet: