WWE News: Corey Graves’ Son Helped Create Carmella’s WrestleMania 38 Mask, WWE Now Highlights Veer Mahaan Finally Appearing on Raw

– Visual effects and makeup artist Jason Baker revealed on Twitter this week that WWE broadcaster Corey Graves’ son was actually the one who helped create the face mask for Carmella that she wore at WrestleMania 38. According to Baker, it was a collaborative effort between himself, effects legend Tom Savini, and Graves’ son.

Baker wrote on Twitter, “Story-time: @WWEGraves son helped me & @THETomSavini make @CarmellaWWE #WrestleMania38 mask at @Callosumstudios Graves and Carmella kept it in the family with this year’s WrestleMania preparations.” You can check out that tweet below.

– Veer Mahaan finally made it to Raw earlier this week. WWE Now India showcased his Raw debut, along with some comments from Mahaan himself: