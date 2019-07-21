wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves Teases 24/7 Championship Aspirations, R-Truth Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas

July 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Corey Graves WWE

– Corey Graves says he may be the biggest threat to R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship, and it’s all about who he knows. Graves took to Twitter to joke that since he’s dating Carmella, he is aware of the champion’s location at all times and could lay claim to the belt:

– In other R-Truth-related news, the 24/7 champion is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s painting on this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Corey Graves, R-Truth, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading