WWE News: Corey Graves Teases 24/7 Championship Aspirations, R-Truth Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas

– Corey Graves says he may be the biggest threat to R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship, and it’s all about who he knows. Graves took to Twitter to joke that since he’s dating Carmella, he is aware of the champion’s location at all times and could lay claim to the belt:

I just realized that at ANY given moment, I am ONE phone call away from knowing @RonKillings’ whereabouts…thus making me the biggest threat to the @wwe 24/7 Title…and I don’t even have Truth’s number. Watch your circle, champ. 😉 — Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 21, 2019

– In other R-Truth-related news, the 24/7 champion is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s painting on this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, as you can see below: