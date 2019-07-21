wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Teases 24/7 Championship Aspirations, R-Truth Painted on Canvas 2 Canvas
July 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Corey Graves says he may be the biggest threat to R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship, and it’s all about who he knows. Graves took to Twitter to joke that since he’s dating Carmella, he is aware of the champion’s location at all times and could lay claim to the belt:
I just realized that at ANY given moment, I am ONE phone call away from knowing @RonKillings’ whereabouts…thus making me the biggest threat to the @wwe 24/7 Title…and I don’t even have Truth’s number.
Watch your circle, champ. 😉
— Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 21, 2019
– In other R-Truth-related news, the 24/7 champion is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s painting on this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves on WWE Hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins Leading the Locker Room
- Bruce Pritchard On Vince McMahon Not Being a Fan of Jim Ross Initially, Selling JR to Vince
- Becky Lynch Responds to Mark Henry Saying She’s Coming Off as Arrogant, Henry Replies
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had