WWE News: Corey Graves Thanks Jerry Lawler For Raw Fill-In, Best of Randy Orton Video

– Corey Graves was away from Raw for his honeymoon with Carmella, and he took to social media to thank Jerry Lawler for filling in. Graves posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing:

“Trust me, it’s not lost on me that while I’m away, it takes one of the GOATs to hold it down on my behalf. I’m grateful. Thank you, @JerryLawler for avoiding the iceberg! 😉🙏🏻👑 #WWERaw”

– WWE has posted a new video to YouTube featuring the best of Randy Orton’s “Legend Killer” era: