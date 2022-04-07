WWE News: Costume Designer Mikaze Chats With Renee Paquette, Cody Rhodes’ Top 10 Must-See Moments, 5 Short Facts About Cody

– WWE seamster and costume designer Sarath Ton, aka Mikaze, was the guest on today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Below are the full description and audio for today’s show:

“Sarath Ton, aka Mikaze, returns to The Sessions in the wake of the most stylish WrestleMania of all time. Find out what went into designing gear for Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, whether “Husband Sarath” comes into play with Sasha Banks’ gear, and how his relationship with The Boss began. Plus, Sarath discusses his new shoe launch to benefit autism awareness.”

Mikaze also announced his upcoming shoe launch on Instagram, which you can see below:

– WWE Top 10 Showcased Cody Rhodes’ Top 10 Must-See Moments:

– For some more on Cody, he shared 5 Short Facts about himself: