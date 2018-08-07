WWE News: Creating The Mania Book Now Available, Video of Randy Orton’s Smackdown Promo

– WWE’s new book Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life is now available via ECW Press. You can see the synopsis for the book below, as well as a video promo:

Creating the Mania takes fans backstage with an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes stories of WrestleMania 34, which became the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest grossing entertainment event at $14.1 million and a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans. Follow the yearlong life cycle of WWE’s biggest event, from how the storylines were developed to how the host city was selected, from the logistics and planning behind hosting over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe to the rivalries and matches playing out inside the ring, in a book that chronicles the events leading up to the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

This journey includes exclusive interviews with top Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and “Phenomenal” A.J. Styles, breaking down their year leading up to ‘Mania and the highs and lows that go along with being a WWE Superstar — pushing their hardest, all with the same goal in mind… to main event WrestleMania.

– WWE posted the following video of Randy Orton from tonight’s Smackdown, in which he said he erased Jeff Hardy and will continue to erase anyone that the WWE Universe respects: