WWE News: Note on Creative For The Creed Brothers, Survivor Series Never Planned For Philly
July 7, 2023
A new report from Fightful Select has revealed a few backstage details from WWE that you can find below:
– The callup status of the Creed Brothers is unconfirmed at this point. No sources have indicated any plans for the roster change by WWE creative as of yet.
– With Survivor Series officially slated for Chicago, sources inside WWE were able to dispel rumors that Philadelphia was ever under consideration as a possible venue for the event.