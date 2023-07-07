wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Creative For The Creed Brothers, Survivor Series Never Planned For Philly

July 7, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
A new report from Fightful Select has revealed a few backstage details from WWE that you can find below:

– The callup status of the Creed Brothers is unconfirmed at this point. No sources have indicated any plans for the roster change by WWE creative as of yet.

– With Survivor Series officially slated for Chicago, sources inside WWE were able to dispel rumors that Philadelphia was ever under consideration as a possible venue for the event.

