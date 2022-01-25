WWE News: Cricket Fan Zone at Royal Rumble, Dirty Dogs Tease NXT 2.0 Appearance, Royal Rumble By The Numbers

– WWE.com has announced that fans of the WWE Universe will be able to enjoy the Cricket Fan Zone at the Royal Rumble this weekend. You can check out that announcement here:

– Following last night’s Raw, the Dirty Dogs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) ran into LA Knight backstage, and he offered them to come to NXT 2.0 this week.

– A new video has been released showcasing the significant numbers for the Royal Rumble match and event. You can check out that video below: