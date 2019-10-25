wrestling / News
WWE Crown Jewel Card Likely Complete, No Women’s Matches Planned
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s card for Crown Jewel is most likely set with its currently-announced matches. According to the WON, the announced matches are what’s likely to be all for the show. That’s not a guarantee and another match or two are still possible, what’s announced will be the key matches.
While this is not much of a surprise, there will have been no attempts to get a women’s match on the show unlike last year. If you’ll recall, last year WWE tried to quietly book an Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya match after the Saudi government gave the impression it was allowed, but the match was pulled at the last minute. This year, there’s nothing to that effect.
