WWE News: Crown Jewel Pre-Show Interviews, Raul Mendoza on Starting His Training, Milestones Showcases Singles Title Wins for Edge
October 30, 2019
– WWE released a number of pre-show interview clips for WWE Crown Jewel featuring Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, and Tyson Fury. You can check out those clips below.
– WWE released a video featuring NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza starting his training for the world of sports entertianment. You can check out that video below.
– With Edge celebrating his 46th birthday today, WWE released a new Milestones video featuring his singles title wins. You can check out that video below.
