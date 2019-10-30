wrestling / News

WWE News: Crown Jewel Pre-Show Interviews, Raul Mendoza on Starting His Training, Milestones Showcases Singles Title Wins for Edge

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar Cain Velasquez WWE Crown Jewel

– WWE released a number of pre-show interview clips for WWE Crown Jewel featuring Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, and Tyson Fury. You can check out those clips below.




– WWE released a video featuring NXT Superstar Raul Mendoza starting his training for the world of sports entertianment. You can check out that video below.

– With Edge celebrating his 46th birthday today, WWE released a new Milestones video featuring his singles title wins. You can check out that video below.

