WWE News: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder Host Holiday Toy Drive, Stock Up

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins WrestleMania 35

– WWE shared the following video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins hosting a holiday toy drive to benefit Toys For Tots:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.86 on Friday, up $1.60 (2.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.01% on the day.

Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Jeremy Thomas

