wrestling / News
WWE News: Curtis Axel on Drew Gulak’s Strategy for Daniel Bryan, John Morrison Calls The Usos’ Win Last Night ‘Luck,’ Miz & Morrison on Elimination Chamber Title Defense
– WWE Superstar Curtis Axel suffered a loss on last night’s Smackdown against Daniel Bryan. Later on, Curtis Axel responded to an earlier tweet by Drew Gulak on the defeat. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.
Initially, Gulak wrote, “Sorry, but @RealCurtisAxel almost beat him several times and he hasn’t competed in awhile. The man has it in his genetics. Mr. Bryan is competing well below par.”
Axel later added, “It’s all good @DrewGulak. Your idea is great. Pick him apart peice by piece. One day he will fall for good and we won’t need to see him again… We will meet again @WWEDanielBryan”
It’s all good @DrewGulak. Your idea is great. Pick him apart peice by piece. One day he will fall for good and we won’t need to see him again… We will meet again @WWEDanielBryan https://t.co/ljjvP5zZN3
— Joe Hennig (@RealCurtisAxel) February 29, 2020
– New WWE Smackdown tag team champion John Morrison commented on his and The Miz’s loss to The Usos in a non-title match on last night’s Smackdown. Morrison wrote, “That was luck! … that’s what that was.” You can check out that tweet below.
That was luck! … that’s what that was https://t.co/N8eEiVXKzD
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 29, 2020
– WWE also released a post-match interview with The Miz and John Morrison. You can check out that backstage promo below. They also commented on having to defend their new titles against five teams in the Elimination Chamber.
EXCLUSIVE: After their victory celebration was spoiled, the #SmackDown Tag Team Champions were livid about their upcoming "unfair" title defense at #WWEChamber. @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/IUC7DRL9M7
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz