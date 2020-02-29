WWE News: Curtis Axel on Drew Gulak’s Strategy for Daniel Bryan, John Morrison Calls The Usos’ Win Last Night ‘Luck,’ Miz & Morrison on Elimination Chamber Title Defense

– WWE Superstar Curtis Axel suffered a loss on last night’s Smackdown against Daniel Bryan. Later on, Curtis Axel responded to an earlier tweet by Drew Gulak on the defeat. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Initially, Gulak wrote, “Sorry, but @RealCurtisAxel almost beat him several times and he hasn’t competed in awhile. The man has it in his genetics. Mr. Bryan is competing well below par.”

Axel later added, “It’s all good @DrewGulak. Your idea is great. Pick him apart peice by piece. One day he will fall for good and we won’t need to see him again… We will meet again @WWEDanielBryan”

– New WWE Smackdown tag team champion John Morrison commented on his and The Miz’s loss to The Usos in a non-title match on last night’s Smackdown. Morrison wrote, “That was luck! … that’s what that was.” You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE also released a post-match interview with The Miz and John Morrison. You can check out that backstage promo below. They also commented on having to defend their new titles against five teams in the Elimination Chamber.