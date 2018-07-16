Quantcast

 

WWE News: Curtis Axel Put Through Table at Buffalo Bills Workout, Jinder Mahal & Drew McIntyre Workout Video

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Curtis Axel found himself put through a table during a workout at the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse on Monday. Finn Balor posted a pic of himself, Titus O’Neil and Bills stars Russell Bodine and Jason Croom, all standing over the downed Axel. O’Neil posted a video to Instagram where he noted Axel was put through the table for trying to start a Jets chant:

– Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre appear in the following back workout video with Athlean-X’s Jeff Cavaliere:

