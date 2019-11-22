WWE News: Cutting Back on NXT House Shows Being Discussed, Most-Watched Network Shows

– WWE is said to be considering cutting back on the frequency of their NXT house shows. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there’s been some talk of cutting back on the Florida loop in particular due to the fact that attendance has dropped significantly in the past year. WWE runs NXT shows in Florida markets on a very regular basis and local burnout is said to be the main (but not only) problem.

Another concern regarding the attendance drop is the split between newer fans, who are more respectful, and old school fans who come to rile up the heels. The mix of both when you don’t have a lot of people in attendance is more of a problem. There are also issues with talent not being advertised and the shows mostly containing non-TV talent. The discussion has been centered around possibly cutting back on the Thursday shows, which are the worst-drawing.

– This week’s most-watched WWE Network shows were, per the WON:

1. NXT on (11.14.19)

2. 1997: Dawn of the Attitude Era

3. Crown Jewel 2019

4. 2018 Survivor Series

5. WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments

6. Smackdown (10.18.19)

7. WWE U.K. (11.14.19)