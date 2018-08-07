WWE News: Cyndi Lauper Dedicates Concert to Wrestling Indsutry, Highlights of Daniel Bryan Attacking Miz on Smackdown

– Cyndi Lauper dedicated a performance at her Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday to the wrestling figures in her life. PWInsider reports that Lauper noted during the concert that she was a wrestling manager at the venue for WrestleMania, where she managed Wendi Richter.

Lauper mentioned Lou Albano, Roddy Piper, The Fabulous Moolah, Freddie Blassie and Andre the Giant, and trhen dedicated “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” to “All the people from wrestling” who made her experience in the business special. During the song, clips played of the WWE Hall of Famers from song’s music video.

– Here are highlight videos from Daniel Bryan’s attack on The Miz on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. Bryan interrupted Miz’s interview from backstage while Miz was running Bryan down to hype their match at SummerSlam. Bryan attacked Miz until the latter’s security team pulled Bryan off, after which Miz smashed a vase on Bryan’s head: