– Dakota Kai failed to bring home the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title last night on WWE Raw. She faced Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals to crown the inaugural champion. Dakota Kai later commented on her defeat on social media.

She wrote, “It may not have been my night.. but if anything, my journey proves this isn’t over. With my whole heart, thank you ily forever 🤍” You can view her comments below:

It may not have been my night.. but if anything, my journey proves this isn’t over. With my whole heart, thank you ily forever 🤍 — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) January 14, 2025

– Bayley made an appearance last night on Raw, and she later commented on the great reaction she received from her hometown of San Jose. Bayley wrote, “I love you San Jose ❤️ #WWERaw”:

I love you San Jose ❤️#WWERaw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 14, 2025

– WWE Superstars Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) appeared on Virgin Radio UK: