WWE News: Dakota Kai Hypes Her Title Match at NXT TakeOver 36, Apollo Crews Turns 34, Must-See NXT TakeOver Matches

– Dakota Kai commented on Twitter earlier today on how winning against Raquel Gonzalez is the only option for her tonight, and she assured she would become the new NXT Women’s champion. You can view her tweet below.

Dakota Kai wrote, “Tonight. 14 years has led up to this point. So much of my energy put into this brand. This will be for my family & friends who I haven’t seen in 3 years. For my support system here. For you. For me. There’s no other option. And. New. #NXTTakeOver”

– Former WWE Intercontinental and US champion Apollo Crews celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:

– WWE is streaming some of the best matches of NXT TakeOver history today ahead of NXT TakeOver 36. You can check out the stream for some Must-See NXT TakeOver Matches below: