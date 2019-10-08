wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Return Video, The Miz Playlist, More
October 8, 2019
– WWE posted a new video looking at Dakota Kai’s return to NXT.
– Braun Strowman is in the kitchen.
– A video of The Miz’ biggest victories in celebration of his birthday.
– Roman Reigns was on the sidelines for Monday Night Footbal.
Couldn’t have asked for a better experience for my first @49ers game. Met one of the all-time greatest @JerryRice and spent some time with some incredible men and women with SF’s #CrucialCatch. I was fired up!! pic.twitter.com/vsmJbLAgql
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 8, 2019
