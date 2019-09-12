wrestling / News

WWE News: Dakota Kai Returning to NXT Soon, Dixie Carter Congratulates McKenzie Mitchell

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Dakota Kai is returning to NXT in the very near future. The WWE NXT Twitter account posted the following, noting that they’ll “see [Kai] soon.” Kai has been out of action since suffering a knee injury back in December.

– Dixie Carter posted to Twitter to congratulate Impact Wrestling almuna McKenzie Mitchell on joining WWE. Mitchell announced on Wednesday that she had signed with the company to be an on-air host:

