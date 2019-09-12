wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Returning to NXT Soon, Dixie Carter Congratulates McKenzie Mitchell
– Dakota Kai is returning to NXT in the very near future. The WWE NXT Twitter account posted the following, noting that they’ll “see [Kai] soon.” Kai has been out of action since suffering a knee injury back in December.
See you soon, @DakotaKai_WWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/F3ER1vy6Gs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 12, 2019
– Dixie Carter posted to Twitter to congratulate Impact Wrestling almuna McKenzie Mitchell on joining WWE. Mitchell announced on Wednesday that she had signed with the company to be an on-air host:
So excited for @wwe to have landed the beautiful, talented @mckenzienmitch to work with them. I’m so proud of you girl. Knock ‘em dead…. 💙❤️ #hottytoddy #wrestling #girlpower https://t.co/CJPVy9LJln
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) September 11, 2019
