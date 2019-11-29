WWE News: Dakota Kai Takes Shot at Tegan Nox on Twitter, Peyton Royce Praises Lance Storm’s School, New Bella Twins Video

Dakota Kai had a shot to fire at Tegan Nox on Twitter after Nox promised to “get my answers” about Kai turning on her at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Kai replied to Nox to Twitter, as you can see below:

I’m ok. Really banged up and I need some time to heal, both mentally & physically. Honestly, what happened hurt me more emotionally than it did physically. It’s always worse when it’s someone you love and class as family. I’m still not 100% sure why, but I’ll get my answers! — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 25, 2019

.. or I could just stay silent like you did. pic.twitter.com/WeTR6LdECz — captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) November 29, 2019

– Peyton Royce shared her thoughts on being a student at Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy ahead of the school’s closing. Storm is shutting down the school at the end of the year. Royce posted:

SWA is definitely a family! I have a different kind of relationship & sense of trust when I meet and get to work with anyone else who came from SWA. So thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of such a special type of family 🙏 congrats again Lance! https://t.co/35bkMYXoIs — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 29, 2019

– Here’s the latest Bella Twins video, with the two having a wine weekend: