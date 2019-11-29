wrestling / News

WWE News: Dakota Kai Takes Shot at Tegan Nox on Twitter, Peyton Royce Praises Lance Storm’s School, New Bella Twins Video

November 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dakota Kai NXT Takeover: WarGames

Dakota Kai had a shot to fire at Tegan Nox on Twitter after Nox promised to “get my answers” about Kai turning on her at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Kai replied to Nox to Twitter, as you can see below:

– Peyton Royce shared her thoughts on being a student at Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy ahead of the school’s closing. Storm is shutting down the school at the end of the year. Royce posted:

– Here’s the latest Bella Twins video, with the two having a wine weekend:

