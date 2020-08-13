WWE News: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai Preview Video, Top 10 NXT Moments, Fan Poll on NXT North American Title

– WWE released a preview video for Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai for NXT TakeOver XXX on last night’s episode of NXT. You can check out that new preview video below.

– The Top 10 NXT Moments video for last nigh’t show is also available. You can view that video in the player below:

– WWE has started a fan poll asking which Second Chance opponent has the best chance to win the NXT North American title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. Fans voted 67 percent for Finn Balor, 17 percent for Velveteen Dream, 10 percent for Johnny Gargano, and five percent for Ridge Holland.

Next week’s NXT will feature Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream and Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano to fill in the remaining slots for the Ladder Match. Currently, the match already has Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes.