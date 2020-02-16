wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Is Coming for Blood Against Tegan Nox, Matt Riddle Ready to Win the Tag Titles, Latest Ruthless Aggression Preview Clip
– Dakota Kai shared a message on Twitter ahead of her matchup tonight against Tegan Nox. They will face each other in a Street Fight later tonight at NXT TakeOver: Portland.
Dakota Kai wrote, “Stay focused on your ‘revenge’ facade to ignore what got us here in the first place, “bestie”. They will chant your name as stories have painted you to be the good guy. I don’t care anymore. I just want blood. #NXTTakeOver” You can check out her tweet below.
– Matt Riddle shared a tweet ahead of NXT TakeOver. He and Pete Dunne are scheduled to face The Undisputed Era for the NXT tag team titles. Riddle wrote, “Tonight the #Broserweights leave #NXTTakeOver, tag team champions. Stallion @PeteDunneYxB and I had plenty of time to talk strategy. Now it’s time to deliver. #BetOnTheBroserweights” You can see his tweet below.
– Another preview clip is available for the Ruthless Aggression series that’s now available on the WWE Network. You can out that clip below.
