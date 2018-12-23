WWE News: Dakota Kai Wearing Knee Brace, Poll on Most Convincing WWE Grinch

– Dakota Kai shared a picture from her time off in New Zealand for the holidays and was wearing a knee brace. You can see the pic below. Kai suffered an apparent knee injury at a house show earlier this month.

– WWE.com posted its latest fan poll, asking who would be a more convincing Grinch this Christmas. As of now, the results are:

The “New” Daniel Bryan: 36%

Baron Corbin: 15%

Tommaso Ciampa: 15%

Dean Ambrose: 12%

Randy Orton: 8%

Samoa Joe: 7%

Ruby Riott: 5%

Nia Jax: 2%