WWE News: Damian Priest and Lilian Garcia Set for The Bump Next Week, Roman Reigns’ Top 10 Devastating Spears

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT North American champion Damian Priest and former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia were announced as the guests for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can view the guest announcements here:

– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today featuring Roman Reigns’ Top 10 Most Devastating Spears. That video is available below:

