wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest and Lilian Garcia Set for The Bump Next Week, Roman Reigns’ Top 10 Devastating Spears
October 14, 2020 | Posted by
– NXT North American champion Damian Priest and former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia were announced as the guests for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can view the guest announcements here:
Next week on #WWETheBump, it's #WWENXT North American Champion @ArcherOfInfamy! pic.twitter.com/xxU2RYZ0GG
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 14, 2020
Also next week on #WWETheBump, the wonderful and sensational @LilianGarcia!!! pic.twitter.com/jwQL9JXA8H
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 14, 2020
– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today featuring Roman Reigns’ Top 10 Most Devastating Spears. That video is available below:
More Trending Stories
- Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him
- Ivelisse Confirms She Has Signed With AEW, Addresses Rumors of Heat With Thunder Rosa
- Backstage Rumor on Remaining ‘Undrafted’ Free Agents Andrade & Mickie James (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Kevin Owens Shares Screenshot of Text Exchange With Sami Zayn Following Raw