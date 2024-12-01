– As noted, Damian Priest lost to Gunther in their World Heavyweight Championship bout tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. This later led to a huge brawl in the parking lot, with Damian Priest attacking Finn Balor and fighting the other Judgment Day members.

After JD McDonagh and Carlito came to the aid of Finn Balor, they held Priest over an equipment crate and Balor hit Priest over his back with a chair before Adam Pearce came running over to break things up. He yelled at The Judgment Day to leave immediately and screamed for a medic to come and help Priest. You can view the newly revealed footage below:

– WWE released the following video highlights from tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event:

























