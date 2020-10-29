WWE News: Damian Priest Reacts To Losing His Title, Triple H Praises NXT Halloween Havoc, New Merchandise Including Poppy Shirt

– In a post on Twitter, Damian Priest reacted to losing the NXT North American Championship last night.

He wrote: “Well tonights outcome sucked. Trust me agents, this isn’t the end. Our infamy is just getting started. Oh and how bout that entrance!? #WWENXT #NotDoneYet #LiveForever”

– Triple H praised NXT Halloween Havoc with his own Twitter post.

He wrote: “A final congratulations & #ThankYou to the @WWENXT Superstars who put so much into this show, the crew who created an incredible set to honor the legacy of #HalloweenHavoc… and of course everyone at home. THANK YOU for supporting these stars & the black & gold brand! #WeAreNXT”

– WWE is selling new merchandise for Halloween Havoc, including a shirt for Poppy.