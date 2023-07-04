wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Raw Video Highlights

July 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank Damian Priest Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that 2023 men’s Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest will be a guest on The Bump tomorrow:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:






















