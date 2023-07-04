wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Raw Video Highlights
July 4, 2023
– WWE has announced that 2023 men’s Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest will be a guest on The Bump tomorrow:
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
Mr. #MITB, @ArcherOfInfamy, joins us on #WWETheBump to give us all the details on his big win in London and how he plans to cash-in his Contract successfully. 💰
Got questions for Damian Priest? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/SstjYHttPz
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 4, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
