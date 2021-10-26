wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Snaps On T-BAR After Raw Match, Vignette For Veer

October 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Damian Priest lost it on T-BAR after their match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw T-Bar get disqualified by throwing a chair at Pirest. After the match, Priest snapped and assaulted his opponent on the outside before getting him back in the ring and hitting him with the Reckoning:

– WWE aired a vignette for Veer on tonight’s Raw, as you can see below. Jinder Mahal’s former henchman moved to Raw as part of the WWE Draft:

