WWE News: Damian Priest Snaps On T-BAR After Raw Match, Vignette For Veer

– Damian Priest lost it on T-BAR after their match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw T-Bar get disqualified by throwing a chair at Pirest. After the match, Priest snapped and assaulted his opponent on the outside before getting him back in the ring and hitting him with the Reckoning:

– WWE aired a vignette for Veer on tonight’s Raw, as you can see below. Jinder Mahal’s former henchman moved to Raw as part of the WWE Draft: